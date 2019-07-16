New funding expected to improve, expand Greater Napanee water pollution control plant

On Monday, Hastings–Lennox and Addington MP Mike Bossio and Napanee Mayor Marg Isbester announced joint funding to expand the Greater Napanee Water Pollution Control Plant.

The federal government has invested more than $14 million in the improvement project, and the Town of Greater Napanee will absorb the remaining costs of the $28-million expansion.

“The funding for Napanee’s wastewater treatment plant demonstrates clearly that the environment and the economy must go together, and I am proud to see Napanee getting the investments it needs for a sustainable future,” said Bossio.

The existing control plant is currently operating at 94 per cent capacity. Therefore, the expansion will allow the facility to keep up with increasing demands and the future growth of Greater Napanee.

“This will allow us to be on an excellent footing for commercial and industrial investment opportunities,” said Isbester.

According to the municipality, the plant improvements will also help by protecting the Napanee river’s ecosystem.