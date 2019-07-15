New survey asks Winnipeggers for their downtown vision

What do you want to see in your downtown?

That’s the question the Downtown Winnipeg Business Improvement Zone (BIZ) is asking Winnipeggers as part of a new survey.

BIZ executive director Kate Fenske told Global News there’s been a lot of positive momentum and development in the area over the past few years, and the BIZ would like to continue building on that.

“We’ve got the ballet, we have the Forks, we’ve got the art gallery, we’ve got the human rights museum – but what’s happening between those?

“How do we shorten that walk? How do we create things that not only do you feel safe, but there’s something interesting to look at, to see.”

The BIZ survey, ‘Make Stuff Happen’, wants Winnipeggers to share their vision for the downtown, whether it’s by filling out an online questionnaire, or by leaving their suggestions at a pop-up kiosk in Portage Place or at BIZ events like Movies on Memorial or the Downtown Winnipeg Farmers’ Market.

“What we are really wanting to hear from Winnipeggers is what do you really want to see from downtown three years from now, five years from now, 10 years from now?

“It’s a really good time to have this conversation. There are so many opportunities out there,” said Fenske.

