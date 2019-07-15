Woman charged after baby allegedly left in car parked outside Oshawa mall
OSHAWA – A woman has been charged after police say she left an eight-month-old baby alone in a car at an Oshawa mall for about 45 minutes.
Police say they were called to the Oshawa Centre parking lot Sunday afternoon and found the baby boy in a vehicle by the Starbucks.
They say officers broke a window to get the child out.
Police say the boy was taken to hospital for observation and is doing well.
A 32-year-old woman from Bowmanville has been charged with abandoning a child under 10 years old.
Police say she has been released on a promise to appear in court. She cannot be named in order to protect the child’s identity.
