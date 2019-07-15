Adopt A Pal: Sweet faces outshine a stormy start to the week

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Jack’s Animal Rescue pops by with three dogs looking for homes.

Tin Tin is two-years-old and comes from the Swan River area. He is making progress on many things, including house training. Tin Tin is always looking for a good petting and gets along well with other dogs.

Bea was rescued from up north and was found with porcupine needles in her body, injuries that were becoming septic. Bea is making big steps as she is learning to trust people. Bea will never be able to get off a leash though, as she is easily spooked.

Willow is a year old and was saved from being euthanized by a previous owner. Willow was known to be aggressive with other dogs, but she is doing much better with her furry pals and can be known as a calm presence with other dogs in the room.

Fostering

Fostering can be a way to help out other animals in between homes by giving them a nice and supportive place to stay.

“It can help the dogs socialize with different people and possibly other pets,” said Foster Dianne Watson.

“It helps you as a person feel you’ve accomplished something, and hopefully not adopt too many dogs,” she said with a laugh.

“It’s my part I can play in the dog’s journey to find a forever home.”

Other dogs and ways to support Jack’s Animal Rescue can be found here.

WATCH: Adopt A Pal: Jack’s Animal Rescue