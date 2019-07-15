26-year-old man arrested and charged in February homicide in Surrey

A second-degree murder charge has been laid in connection with a homicide in Surrey back in February.

Pee Lee Pi, 26, has been arrested and charged in the death of 68-year-old Tee Bor, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Monday.

Bor was found suffering from serious injuries at Bristol Estates, an apartment complex near 133 Street and 105 Avenue, and later died in hospital.

Multiple residents told Global News at the time they saw a man with what appeared to be a stab wound being taken away by ambulance and a younger man taken away in handcuffs but officials have not confirmed those details.

Investigators said at the time that they did not believe the incident was linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict and believed it was a targeted event with no continued risk to public safety.

Pi will appear in B.C. provincial court on Monday.

— With files from Amy Judd