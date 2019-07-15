City of Barrie accepting applications for LGBTQ2 community fund

The City of Barrie is accepting applications from community organizations for up to $7,000 in one-time funding for LGBTQ2 programs and initiatives.

Some programs could include Pride celebrations or anti-bullying programs, according to the city.

In May, Barrie city council approved $14,000 in funding for LGBTQ2 programs, including the installation of a rainbow crosswalk across Simcoe Street at Meridian Place.

The crosswalk was installed at a cost of $7,000 and was funded by private donations.

There are two grants that community organizations can apply to: the investing in community organizations grant and the building community grant.

The investing in community organizations grants provide funding to existing nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving the lives of LGBTQ2 youth and families. The funds must be for a new program or resource or to scale an existing program to meet an identified need in the community.

The building community grant provides funding to existing or new organizations that are seeking to establish or grow the LGBTQ2 services in their community. Funding must be for a campaign, program or resource to be deployed within their community.

Priority for the building community grant will be given to organizations serving Indigenous communities, new Canadians or youth at risk.

A jury of individuals from outside of Barrie with expertise in LGBTQ2 issues will be recruited to review the submissions and make recommendations on the awards.

Applications are being accepted until Aug. 9.

