Foul play suspected after Victoria-area man found dead inside home, police say

Police on Vancouver Island are appealing for witnesses after a man was found dead under suspicious circumstances Friday.

West Shore RCMP said officers discovered the man’s body at his home on Brookview Drive in the Greater Victoria community of Metchosin, which sits roughly 22 kilometres south of the capital.

Officers found the man, who has since been identified as 60-year-old Martin Payne, after following up on a tip that he was missing from work.

READ MORE: Vancouver appliance dealer’s death ruled homicide, victim of Main St. shooting identified

“Mr. Payne’s death is suspicious and foul play is suspected,” West Shore RCMP said in a statement Saturday.

Police say Payne’s red Ford F150 pickup truck was found on Tuesday afternoon on Woodburn Avenue in Oak Bay, another Greater Victoria community just four kilometres east of Victoria, but 26 kilometres from Metchosin.

READ MORE: Saanich police called to investigate ‘sudden death’

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is now leading the investigation into Payne’s death.

They and RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen Payne’s truck between the afternoon of July 8 and 1 p.m. on July 9 to come forward.

Investigators also want to hear from anyone who observed suspicious activity in the 1000-block of Brookview Drive where Payne’s body was found.

WATCH: (Aired May 11) One person dead, two others injured in Brentwood Bay attack