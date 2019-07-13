Manitoba RCMP investigate possible policy breach at National Microbiology Lab

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a possible policy breach at the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.

Police received a referral from the Public Health Agency of Canada, RCMP confirmed.

“Based on information received to date, the RCMP has assessed that there is no threat to public safety at this time,” the statement said.

“In order to maintain the integrity of the investigative process, we have no further comment at this time.”

The Public Health Agency describes it as a policy breach and “administrative matter” and says the department is taking steps to “resolve it expeditiously.”

“There is no employee from the National Microbiology Laboratory (NML) under arrest or confined to their home,” said Eric Morrissette, the health agency’s chief of media relations.

“We can assure Canadians that there is no risk to the public and that the work of the NML continues in support of the health and safety of all Canadians. For privacy reasons, we will not provide further information on this matter.”

