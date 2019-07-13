Two tornadoes touch down near Rockglen, Sask.: Environment Canada

Environment Canada confirms two tornadoes touched down near Rockglen, Sask., Friday night.

The first one, northwest of Rockglen, occurred at 4:03 p.m. and the second, south of the community, at 4:29 p.m.

No damage from the tornadoes was reported.

There was also a waterspout near Moose Jaw at 1:06 p.m., according to Environment Canada. A waterspout is a rotating column of water and spray formed by a whirlwind occurring over bodies of water.

Possible tornado near Rockglen Saskatchewan earlier this evening evening pic taken by Kimberly Hansen’s husband. #skstorm pic.twitter.com/XDYeB2b59g — Brandon Houck (@HouckisPokise) July 13, 2019

The Weather Network confirmed the tornadoes and said severe storms were still threatening parts of southern Saskatchewan Saturday.

After severe thunderstorms produced two confirmed tornadoes in Saskatchewan Friday, the stormy weather is expected to continue across the Prairie provinces on Saturday. #SKstorm #ABstorm #MBstorm — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) July 13, 2019

Several tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were put in place by Environment Canada Friday afternoon. Tornadoes were threatening the areas of Assiniboia, Gravelbourg and Coronach.

According to the weather network, a “slow-moving low pressure system draped across the south, with a stationary front to the north, will be keeping the Prairies under the threat for severe thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.”

Environment Canada said that on Saturday, “conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain.”

Hail the size of a dime was also confirmed to have wreaked havoc across southeast Saskatchewan, while hail the size of a nickel came down in Wood Mountain, according to Environment Canada.

Residents are asked to continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to SKstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #SKStorm.

