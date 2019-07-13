5-hour road closure after serious motorcycle collision in Oakville

A 21-year-old man has been injured after his motorcycle collided with an SUV in Oakville on Friday.

Halton regional police responded to a call for a collision on Wyecroft Road east of Dorval Drive late Friday afternoon.

The Oakville resident was reportedly travelling eastbound on Wyecroft Road when a 19-year-old Mississauga woman driving her family SUV westbound turned left into the path of the motorcyclist, police said. The motorcycle collided with the SUV and the man sustained injuries requiring medical treatment. The SUV occupants were uninjured.

READ MORE: Hamilton police arrest teen allegedly found with stolen car behind high school

An ambulance transported the man to Hamilton General Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. His family was notified and attended the hospital.

Due to the serious nature of the injuries, the Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and closed the area for approximately five hours for an investigation.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at http://www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.