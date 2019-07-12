Dingoes arrive at new home in Saskatoon

The Saskatoon zoo’s newest members have arrived from Australia.

Two dingo pups are getting ready to settle into their new permanent home in the Bridge City.

The Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo partnered up with the Australian Dingo Foundation and the Oakvale Wildlife Park to bring the animals to the Northern Hemisphere.

“The addition of the dingoes provides a great opportunity for us to bring some exciting new animals to Saskatoon, allowing visitors of all ages to meet dingoes, most likely for the first time,” zoo manager Tim Sinclair-Smith said in a press release.

“We are so heartened after a lifetime of work with them, to know that Canadians will now be able to observe Canis dingo in live form at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo,” Australian Dingo Foundation founder Lyn Watson said in a statement.

The dingoes will be taking over the previous wolf enclosure after a 30-day Canadian Food and Inspection Agency quarantine has concluded, City of Saskatoon officials said.

People are expected to get their first look at the new exhibit on Aug. 9.