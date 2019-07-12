Pilot walks away from small plane crash in Langley with non-threatening injuries

A small plane crash in Langley has sent a man to hospital.

Around 2 p.m., Langley RCMP said they received a report of a small aircraft that had gone down in a field near 272nd Street and 88th Avenue in the Aldergrove area.

Corporal Craig Van Herk said it’s likely the aircraft experienced mechanical difficulties and was forced to land.

The only occupant, a 47-year-old pilot, walked away from the crash. He then called police.

He was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Van Herk said the plane’s origin or destination are unclear, but that will make up part of the investigation.

It’s the second small plane crash in Langley in less than a month.

On June 21st, a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Newlands Golf Course after taking off from Langley Regional Airport.

