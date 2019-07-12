Human foot found in 2017 belonged to man reported missing in 2011: Grey County OPP

Nearly eight years after a man was reported missing in the Meaford area, Grey County OPP have confirmed that remains found in 2017 belonged to the missing man, John Patterson.

In November 2011, OPP first received reports about a missing 65-year-old man believed to be in the Meaford area.

Police found his van in Kiowana Beach, north of Meaford.

Six years later, just before 3:30 p.m. on November 2, 2017, OPP received a report of human remains found on the shoreline of Georgian Beach Road North in Meaford. It was later confirmed to be a human foot.

On July 12, 2019, OPP announced that an analysis by the Centre of Forensic Sciences confirmed on May 29, 2019 that DNA from the foot matched the DNA of John Patterson.

Police say no foul play is suspected.

