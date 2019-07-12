Sports
July 12, 2019 11:43 am

Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski advances to Wimbledon doubles final

By Staff The Canadian Press

Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada, left, and Xu Yifan of China react while competing against Andrea Sestini Hlavackova and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic in the women's doubles final in the China Open at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.

AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
WIMBLEDON, England — Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and Xu Yifan of China advanced to the Wimbledon women mixed doubles with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 win over defending champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova on Friday.

The fourth-seeded team of Dabrowski and Xu will face either No. 1 seeds Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic or No. 3 seeds Hsieh Su-Wei and Barbora Strycova in Saturday’s final.

It will be the first women’s doubles appearance in a Grand Slam final for Dabrowski and Xu. Dabrowski has won two Grand Slam titles in mixed doubles.

Dabrowski and Xu dominated the first set before the second-seeded Czech tandem of Krejcikova and Siniakova rallied in the second. The Czechs converted their third set point at 5-3 after a Siniakova volley forced a long error by Dabrowski.

Dabrowski and Xu got off to a strong start in the third set, then overcame three break points to take a 4-1 lead. The duo then held serve and won on the third match point.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

