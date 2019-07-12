Lane reductions coming to Woodlawn Road in Guelph until end of August

Major lane reductions will hit Guelph’s Woodlawn Road as crews continue to build a multi-use path next to the busy thoroughfare.

Starting Monday, the road will be reduced to one lane in each direction at Imperial Road and left turns from Woodlawn Road will not be allowed throughout the project.

The northbound lanes of Imperial Road will also be closed during construction and the city said the southbound lanes will also be closed beginning in August.

READ MORE: Major 3-week road closure coming to downtown Guelph

The work is expected to be completed by the end of August, weather permitting.

Crews will be replacing underground sewers and pipes, as part of the construction of the path that is expected to stretch on each side of Woodlawn Road between Nicklin and Elmira roads when completed.

The city said every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways during construction.

More information can be found on the city’s website.

WATCH: (July 11) Construction starts on new accessible diamond in Whitby