Prime minister to make Trans Mountain pipeline announcement in Edmonton

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi will meet with workers at the Trans Mountain Edmonton Terminal on Friday morning.

The meeting is part of a two-day visit to Edmonton, which saw the pair hold a “Team Trudeau 2019” campaign rally in the city’s southeast on Thursday night.

In his speech to party supporters Thursday, the prime minster acknowledged Alberta’s struggling economy and focused heavily on pipelines, hinting at big news to come Friday morning.

“I’m going to be making an announcement tomorrow morning about the building of the TMX pipeline,” Trudeau said.

“We need to get our resources safely to new markets across the Pacific.”

The Liberals reapproved the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project last month, with the goal to have construction underway by September.

Because of the challenges faced by the project to this point, Sohi told a business audience in Edmonton on Wednesday he understands why there is skepticism about the Liberal government getting the pipeline built, but he added the government is committed to the oil sector.

Sohi said the National Energy Board is currently in the process of issuing permits for the pipeline expansion project.

Trudeau and Sohi will meet with workers at the terminal in Strathcona County early Friday morning. They are set to speak to the media at 9 a.m. MT. Global News will live stream that announcement in this story post.

