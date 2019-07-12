NB Liquor to introduce reusable bag program

The New Brunswick Liquor Corporation will become one of the first retailers in New Brunswick to eliminate the use of plastic bags.

A new reusable bag program is being introduced in an effort that the Crown corporation says will help improve its environmental footprint.

READ MORE: Beer to be sold in select New Brunswick grocery stores beginning in October

In a press release, ANBL board chair Rachelle Gagnon says the corporation made the decision to follow what other jurisdictions across Canada are doing.

“We share our customers’ concerns for the environment, and we are pleased to do our part to help reduce the increasing amount of plastics in our communities,” says Gagnon.

READ MORE: NB Liquor paid out $400K in bonuses after extra week added to 2017-18 fiscal year

Among other steps that the Crown corporation is implementing, ABNL will now use 100 per cent recyclable cardboard for all of their in-store signage and will be replacing plastic tasting cups with ones made from 100 per cent biodegradable corn lycra.

The provincial Crown corporation believes the initiative will help stop 5.5 million plastic bags from entering local landfills.

The new program is expected to begin in mid-August.