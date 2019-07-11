Crime
July 11, 2019 4:00 pm

Teen charged with second-degree murder in East Gwillimbury, Ont., police say

By Staff The Canadian Press

Officers say they arrested the 19-year-old man on Wednesday.

EAST GWILLIMBURY, Ont. – York Regional Police have charged a teenager with the second-degree murder of a man in East Gwillimbury, Ont.

He is the third suspect in their investigation.

Twenty-two-year-old Alex Perlmutter, of Sunderland, Ont., was shot dead in a parking lot on March 27.

The three accused are expected in court next week.

