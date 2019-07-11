Twitter down: Users unable to logon

Twitter users attempting to logon to the app or site today are intermittantly being greeted by a message that reads “something is technically wrong.”

According to the company’s status page, officials are investigating.

“We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter. We will keep you updated on whats happening,” the page reads.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed that there are nearly 50,000 incidents of people across the globe reporting issues with Twitter.

The service disruption that is occurring today appears to be affecting users worldwide.

Earlier today, Twitter added a new feature for Canadian users, where they can hide responses to their tweets.

The idea is being tested in Canada first, before it is adopted by other countries.

There is no known cause for the service disruption.

-With files from Reuters