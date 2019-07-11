Hundreds in Lower Sackville without power after truck crashes into power lines

Hundreds of people are without power after an 18-wheeler crash into multiple power poles on Pinehill Drive in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Thursday.

Details are scarce on the cause of the crash, but crews from Nova Scotia Power could be seen working to get the truck loose from power lines.

READ MORE: 17-year-old boy arrested after kidnapping prank call

The utility’s power outage website says 96 customers — which can include multi-unit homes — were without power as of 1:30 p.m.

Nova Scotia Power expects power to be restored in the area by 2:15 p.m.