Canada
July 11, 2019 1:20 pm
Updated: July 11, 2019 1:29 pm

Hot Summer Nights lets residents beat the heat with Guelph Fire

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

The Guelph Fire Department is bringing back its Hot Summer Nights series that sees the firefighters crank the hose and give the community a chance to cool down on a hot day.

City of Guelph
Relief from the sweltering heat is coming to Guelph on Thursday evening in the form of a fire hose.

It will take place at Margaret Greene Park on Westwood Drive from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Residents can also chat with firefighters, have a look at the fire truck and learn about fire safety and accident prevention.

The crew will still be on duty at the event and may leave to respond to a call.

There will three other events during the summer.

  • July 25 at Exhibition Park
  • Aug. 8 at Waverley Drive Park
  • Aug. 22 at Riverside Park

