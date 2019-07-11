Hot Summer Nights lets residents beat the heat with Guelph Fire

Relief from the sweltering heat is coming to Guelph on Thursday evening in the form of a fire hose.

The Guelph Fire Department is bringing back its Hot Summer Nights series that sees the firefighters crank the hose and give the community a chance to cool down on a hot day.

It will take place at Margaret Greene Park on Westwood Drive from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Residents can also chat with firefighters, have a look at the fire truck and learn about fire safety and accident prevention.

The crew will still be on duty at the event and may leave to respond to a call.

There will three other events during the summer.

July 25 at Exhibition Park

Aug. 8 at Waverley Drive Park

Aug. 22 at Riverside Park

