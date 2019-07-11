About 150 Baycrest Hospital workers let go after audit finds misuse in employee benefits

Baycrest Hospital has confirmed to Global News that about 150 people are “no longer with [the] organization” after the hospital says an investigation revealed a misuse in employee benefits.

The hospital, located near Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue, said concerns were raised last year about some extended health-care claims employees were making under their benefits plans.

The organization hired a third party to conduct an audit, a Baycrest spokesperson said in a statement.

“This audit found irregularities,” said the spokesperson. “We then conducted a workplace investigation, which found that a significant number of employees were misusing our benefits plan over the course of a number of years.”

As a result, approximately 150 people were let go through a combination of terminations and resignations, according to the organization. Baycrest also said the employees involved were from a variety of job categories.

“We want to assure our residents, patients and their families that we have a comprehensive plan in place to enable adequate staffing levels and maintain the quality of care we deliver,” the statement said.

The spokesperson added that the public dollars allocated to Baycrest are being spent to “ensure an exemplary care experience for the community we serve.”

The hospital says it will conduct additional audits, set up an approved provider network and further educate staff on the benefits plan, including how it can be misused, to ensure this doesn’t happen again in future.