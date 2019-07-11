Multiple injuries reported after fire breaks out at Moscow power plant

Russian firefighters on Thursday put out a major fire which broke out at a power station in the Moscow region, the Interfax news agency cited the emergency services as saying.

The fire had broken out at Thermal Power Station-27 in the Mytishchi district northeast of Moscow, injuring six to nine people, the energy ministry and Russian media reports said earlier on Thursday.

Huge flames could be seen leaping into the sky, said an eyewitness quoted by the RIA news agency, who added that the flames were 50 meters (yards) high.

Emergency services deployed more than 150 firefighters to the scene, as well as dozens of vehicles including fire engines, helicopters and trains, Zhanna Terekhova, spokeswoman for the emergency services, said on state television.

There was no risk of the fire spreading to residential areas, she said, adding that firefighters hoped to extinguish the blaze within the hour.