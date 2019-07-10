Unsightly lawns once again raising concerns in Regina neighbourhoods

Summer is usually a time to show off your green space, but for some, the lack of upkeep in Regina neighbourhoods is once again concerning residents.

While out-of-control weeds and unkempt lawns are a noticeable problem year after year, last December, city council approved new regulations to curb the issue.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan farmer at centre of class action lawsuit blaming weed killer for cancer

Residents are now required to make sure their properties are free of weeds and the city has the authority to issue fines.

“Last year there was an infestation of weeds and residents were understandably concerned,” city councillor, Bob Hawkins said. “We’ve taken some steps but the problem is back again this year.”

Hawkins added that the challenge comes down to enforcement, which the city is looking at in order to determine better methods of enforcing weed control.

“We are going to do it on an urgent basis and we are going to look at better ways to enforce requirements to keep weeds down,” he said.

WATCH: (June 26, 2019) Goats chomp down on invasive weeds this summer in Lethbridge

Although the areas in between the road and sidewalk do belong to the city, Hawkins is asking homeowners to take initiative.

“Residents have to understand that part of being a good citizen is that not just your lawn is in good order, but the boulevard in front of your property is in good order,” he said.

Pets are another reason to keep properties well maintained, as many neighbourhoods around the city are filled will foxtail barley — something experts say can be extremely dangerous.

READ MORE: Dozens of pets getting sick in Lethbridge after coming into contact with foxtail

“It can cause discomfort to the pets [along with] inflammation,” Northgate Animal Hospital veterinarian, Dr. Davinder Bath said.

“If [it] goes into the lungs it can cause serious infections and can even cause death.”

As for fines, if your weeds exceed 15 cm, you could be slapped with a $100 ticket.