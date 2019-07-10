Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit Edmonton for campaign event

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Edmonton on Thursday evening for a campaign event, leading up to the federal election this fall.

The prime minister will join Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi and local Liberals for the event at the Grand Imperial Banquet and Conference Centre in the city’s southeast.

The “Team Trudeau 2019” campaign event comes as federal parties gear up for the federal election scheduled for Oct. 21.

“Justin Trudeau and the Liberal team are focused on a strong plan for Alberta families: to strengthen the middle class, grow the economy, create good new jobs and offer real help for families,” read a media release from the party Wednesday.

Sohi addressed a business audience in Edmonton on Wednesday afternoon, with the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project dominating the discussion.

The Liberals reapproved the project last month, with the goal to have construction underway by September.

Because of the challenges faced by the project to this point, Sohi told the audience he understands why there is skepticism about the Liberal government getting the pipeline built, but he added the government is committed to the oil sector.

Sohi said the National Energy Board is currently in the process of issuing permits for the pipeline expansion project.

The party said more than 12,000 Albertans have registered as new Liberals in the last two years.

Trudeau and Sohi are scheduled to speak at the event at 7 p.m.

