Man dead after pickup truck crashes in Norfolk County, OPP say

Ontario Provincial Police in Norfolk County say a single vehicle collision in Houghton Township has claimed the life of a pickup truck driver.

Police say the accident happened late afternoon around 4:00 p.m. on Beach Lane Road at 1st Concession Road 1.

OPP say “a passer-by” noticed the vehicle off the roadway and down a ravine that appeared to have been involved in a collision.

“The OPP investigation, thus far, determined a black Chevrolet pickup truck was travelling westbound on Beach Lane when the vehicle left the roadway, collided into some trees and travelled down a ravine,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 519-426-3434.

The collision is the second in as many days on Norfolk County roadways. On Tuesday two people were sent to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, after being ejected from a motorcycle when they hit a minivan in Charlotteville, Norfolk County.

