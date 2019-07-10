Justin Trudeau nominates Quebec judge Nicholas Kasirer to Supreme Court of Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has nominated Nicholas Kasirer, a Quebec judge and former professor, to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Kasirer has served on the Quebec Court of Appeal for a decade, delivering a wide variety of judgments on matters of criminal, private, public and constitutional law.

Fluently bilingual, he spent 20 years as a professor of law at Montreal’s McGill University, including as dean of the law faculty.

Trudeau says Kasirer’s outstanding legal and academic experience will be an asset to the country’s highest court.

The nomination fills the vacancy created by the coming retirement of Justice Clement Gascon.

On July 25, the House of Commons justice committee will hold a special hearing, moderated by a law professor, where members will be able to question Kasirer and learn more about why he was chosen.