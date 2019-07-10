Downtown London McDonald’s to close after more than 25 years in business

A downtown London fast food mainstay will close its doors for good at the end of July, after more than 25 years in operation.

In a statement released through McDonald’s Canada on Wednesday, Car-Jon Family Restaurants said that following careful consideration, they would permanently close the McDonald’s franchise at Dundas and Richmond Streets effective Aug. 1.

Car-Jon has operated the Market Tower McDonald’s for four years, and operates 14 other McDonald’s locations in London. The Market Tower storefront itself has housed a McDonald’s since the early 1990s.

READ MORE: Richmond and York streets to be closed for downtown London construction

In the statement, a version of which had been taped to the window of the restaurant earlier in the day, Car-Jon owner/operator John Simoni said he appreciated the importance the restaurant serves in the community.

“As a local resident and business owner in London, I’m saddened to share the news with our community,” Simoni’s statement continues.

“We met with each of my employees to offer them the opportunity to continue working in nearby restaurants in London.”

The reason for the downtown closure remains unclear. The area has undergone some major changes in recent years. Among them, the opening of two Fanshawe College campuses and the new Dundas Place flex-street, one phase of which remains under construction.

In his statement, Simoni offered one possible reason, noting the anticipated opening of a new McDonald’s location along Oxford Street West, east of Westdel Bourne, in London’s west end.

Asked for further comment, officials with Car-Jon referred 980 CFPL to McDonald’s Canada’s corporate offices, while Market Tower’s manager declined to comment, referring all questions to building owner Farhi Holdings Corporation.

Farhi officials were not immediately available for comment.

READ MORE: LCBO reports product delivery delays amid complaints from Ontario residents

It’s the latest blow to retail at the Dundas and Richmond intersection in a year.

Last June, Rexall shuttered its downtown location, located in another Farhi-owned building kitty-corner to Market Tower, after four years in business. The company told the London Free Press at the time the move came as it looked to close under-performing stores across the country.

— With files from Matthew Trevithick