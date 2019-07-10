Blue-green algae detected on the western shoreline of Hamilton Harbour

Blue-green algae has once again crept up on the western shoreline of the Hamilton Harbour.

Hamilton Public Health confirmed affected areas include the Bayfront Park Boat Launch, Pier 4, Harbour West Marina, and the marinas on Macassa Bay.

The potential health risks associated with blue-green algae involve consuming infected water and contact with skin.

Skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore and red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea and vomiting and/or diarrhea are just some of the health issues related to the bacteria.

Residents and visitors are advised to avoid all contact with the water along the western shoreline of Hamilton Harbour, including while launching or trailering watercraft.

Those who come in contact with the water are advised to wash it off as soon as possible with clean water. Facilities for rinsing off are available at the Bayfront Park Public Washrooms, located at the east side of the Bayfront Park parking lot.

