All Long Point Provincial Park campgrounds now closed due to flooding

Recent heavy rainfall has temporarily closed Long Point Provincial Park to all campers due to localized flooding that has plagued the park since late May.

The park’s Firefly, Monarch’s Rest and Turtle Dunes campgrounds have been closed since then due to flooding, but park superintendent Jeff Pickersgill said rainfall this past weekend forced the closure of their last remaining campground.

READ MORE: Ontario Parks offering refunds for Pinery campers deterred by protest

He told Global News Radio 980 CFPL that water levels in affected areas vary from five to 10 inches.

“On Sunday morning, we vacated 50 campers and offered them relocation to other provincial parks or full refund where available,” said Pickersgill.

“Between now and July 29, there is approximately 350 reservations impacted in Cottonwood campground.”

Due to recent rainfall and localized flooding, all campground areas are now closed to the public. Cottonwood Campground which was previously open, is now closed until July 29th. The park remains open for Day-use. pic.twitter.com/pGA9qp4BC5 — Long Point PP (@LongPointPP) July 8, 2019

Pickersgill says officials hope to have all campgrounds open by the end of the month.

In the meantime, day use is still available, including at beach access areas.

— with files from Global News Radio 980 CFPL’s Matthew Trevithick.