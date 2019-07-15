Seventh annual Accordion Get-Together ignites nostalgia in Enderby

Enderby is overflowing with the sound of the accordion, a 19th-century classic that this week is proving to be alive and well in the Okanagan Valley.

“We want to keep it alive, the music alive,” said Nyla Hirsch, organizer of the Accordion Get-Together.

“The accordion is not a very popular instrument anymore, but we have got people from 82 years old to their early 20s. It’s an instrument that’s difficult to play — you don’t just punch a button.”

READ MORE: Enderby wins first ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge

To her, the accordion is more than just an instrument, Hirsch said.

“They are a band in themselves and most of the time it’s happy music,” she said.

“And they hug us. No other instrument will hug you.”

WATCH: (July 13, 2018) The 6th annual Accordion Get-Together entertains audiences at the Riverside R.V. Park in Enderby

Dozens of accordion players from the Okanagan, other parts of Canada and the United States have come out for the four-day event at Riverside R.V. Park and Campground in Enderby that ends on Thursday.

READ MORE: ‘They become your family’: Kelowna social centre for seniors a hub of activity, friendship

“I started [to play] when I was about 10 years old, but like most of us carted the accordion around for about 50 years until I was retired, then I started to play [again],” said Hank Hackett, Vernon Accordion Club member.

“I am a Cleveland style player. I love Cleveland style music. That kind of music is like being in love.”

The Vernon Accordion club welcomes anyone who would like to listen to pull up a lawn chair while they play through to Thursday, July 12. The event ends with a dance at the Enderby Legion.