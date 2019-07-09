Calgary Stampede salutes women in the West

“It started with a poster and a great story.”

That’s how the Calgary Stampede decided to pay homage to women in the West this year, according to president Dana Peers.

The story was Rebecca Shuttleworth’s — a young woman who entered and eventually won the official stampede poster contest for 2019.

“She’s a fifth-generation farm girl,” said Peers. “Her story was one of somebody who had grown up in that lifestyle: hard work, determination and grit.”

READ MORE: 2019 Calgary Stampede poster created as tribute to women in western culture

Her poster of a cowgirl on horseback sparked the theme for this year’s Stampede: Women in the West.

“We’ve never formally recognized or saluted women of the West before and this is a great opportunity,” Peers said.

Keeping with that theme, Amber Marshall was chosen to be the Stampede Parade marshal, showcasing yet another accomplished woman who has made a big impact in western culture.

READ MORE: Actress Amber Marshall announced as 2019 Calgary Stampede parade marshal

Another talented young woman making her mark at the 2019 Calgary Stampede is Ariana Gray.

The extreme cowboy racer was offered a spot to compete in this year’s Cowboy Up competition.

“What I love about extreme cowboy racing [is] it is open to everyone. All types of disciplines, all types of horses, men and women alike. It includes everyone,” said Gray.

At 17 years old she’s the youngest competitor — taking on mainly professionals — and she’s the only Canadian in the entire competition.

“I really hope I can show people that it doesn’t matter your age, your gender or anything. If you love what you do you can do anything.”