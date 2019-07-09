Traffic
July 9, 2019 5:06 pm

Rock stabilization causing lineups along Highway 97 north of Summerland

By Online Journalist  Global News

A lineup of southbound traffic can be seen near Callan Road, north of Summerland, along Highway 97 on Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic lineups are occurring along Highway 97 north of Summerland because of rock slope stabilization.

According to DriveBC, the work is taking place between Bentley Road and Callan Road and includes equipment operation and debris removal.

As a result, motorists can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

A map showing the delay along Highway 97 just north of Summerland.

DriveBC’s webcam of Highway 97 and Callan Road can be viewed here.

DriveBC says the work will take place until Friday, Aug. 16.

Motorists are asked to allow time for delays and to obey construction zone rules and traffic control workers.

