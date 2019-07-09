Rock stabilization causing lineups along Highway 97 north of Summerland

Traffic lineups are occurring along Highway 97 north of Summerland because of rock slope stabilization.

According to DriveBC, the work is taking place between Bentley Road and Callan Road and includes equipment operation and debris removal.

As a result, motorists can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

DriveBC’s webcam of Highway 97 and Callan Road can be viewed here.

DriveBC says the work will take place until Friday, Aug. 16.

Motorists are asked to allow time for delays and to obey construction zone rules and traffic control workers.