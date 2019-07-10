OurYQR Weekend: July 12-14

Get set for festivals galore this weekend, but make sure to pack some sunscreen because it’s going to be a scorcher out there!

Regina International Fringe Theatre Festival

The Regina International Fringe Theatre Festival celebrates 15 years of the performing arts featuring spoken word, drama, musicals, dance, comedy shows and more!

When: July 10-14

Where: Various venues in Regina

Details: Online

Country Thunder Saskatchewan Music Festival

The Country Thunder Music Festival comes to the village of Craven for a weekend of the best in country music.

When: July 10-14

Where: Craven, Saskatchewan

Tickets: Online

Global Regina Featured Events

Regina Summer Stage presents Hairspray

The 1950s are out, and change is in the air as Regina Summer Stage presents the musical hit Hairspray!

When: July 10-14

Where: Regina Performing Arts Centre – 1077 Angus St., Regina.

Tickets: Online

GMS Queen City Marathon 2019

Sign up and lace up for this year’s GMS Queen City Marathon race weekend from September 6 to 8.

When: September 6-8

Where: Throughout Regina

Register: Online

