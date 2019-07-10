#OurYQR Weekend: July 12-14
Get set for festivals galore this weekend, but make sure to pack some sunscreen because it’s going to be a scorcher out there!
Regina International Fringe Theatre Festival
The Regina International Fringe Theatre Festival celebrates 15 years of the performing arts featuring spoken word, drama, musicals, dance, comedy shows and more!
When: July 10-14
Where: Various venues in Regina
Details: Online
Country Thunder Saskatchewan Music Festival
The Country Thunder Music Festival comes to the village of Craven for a weekend of the best in country music.
When: July 10-14
Where: Craven, Saskatchewan
Tickets: Online
Global Regina Featured Events
Regina Summer Stage presents Hairspray
The 1950s are out, and change is in the air as Regina Summer Stage presents the musical hit Hairspray!
When: July 10-14
Where: Regina Performing Arts Centre – 1077 Angus St., Regina.
Tickets: Online
GMS Queen City Marathon 2019
Sign up and lace up for this year’s GMS Queen City Marathon race weekend from September 6 to 8.
When: September 6-8
Where: Throughout Regina
Register: Online
