Alcohol, speed ‘decisive’ factors in fatal Coquitlam Tesla crash: RCMP

The Coquitlam RCMP says alcohol and speed were “decisive” factors in a single-vehicle Tesla crash this spring that left one man dead.

The March 18 collision happened around 1 a.m. on Lougheed Highway near Alderson Avenue, according to police.

The vehicle slammed into a power pole and burst into flames.

On Tuesday, Mounties provided an update on the crash and said the driver had three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

Police said the vehicle was also travelling more than 150 kilometres per hour in a 60 kilometre per hour zone.

The investigation found no sign of mechanical or computer failure in the collision, police added.

Investigators said they would not release the driver’s name due to privacy laws.