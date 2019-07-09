Okanagan weather: Sun-soaked Tuesday, chance of rain Wednesday

Environment Canada is predicting a sunny Tuesday, then possibly a wet Wednesday for the Okanagan.

The national weather service provider says temperatures in the Valley on Tuesday will peak at 30 C under sunny skies, though some clouds and 30 km/h winds are forecast for the afternoon.

For Tuesday evening, clouds are expected to roll in, along with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. The projected overnight low is 17.

For Wednesday, Environment Canada is calling for a 60 per cent chance of showers, along with a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

The mercury is projected to reach a high of 25, along with an overnight low of 13 under cloudy periods.

The forecast for Thursday to Monday is mainly the same, with highs ranging between 25 on Thursday to 28 on Monday under a mix of sun and clouds.

The overnight lows will hover around 14 to 15, though Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers Saturday overnight and Sunday overnight.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are 26 and 12. On Monday, the mercury spiked at 27.9, along with a low of 10.9.