July 9, 2019 10:15 am

1 dead after transport truck collides with car in Brampton

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Peel Regional Police say a person has died after a collision between a transport truck and car in Brampton Tuesday.

Police said officers responded to a call just after 9 a.m. in the area of Highway 50 and Cottrelle Boulevard.

One person was pronounced dead on scene.

It is unclear if the driver of the transport truck suffered any injuries.

Cottrelle Boulevard is closed to Clarkway Drive and Langstaff East Road is closed to Huntington Road.

