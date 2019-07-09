Calgary fire department
Fire extinguished at Grant MacEwan School in Falconridge

Firefighters were called to Grant MacEwan School on Monday, July 8, 2019 for reports smoke coming from the roof.

The cause of a fire that broke out at a northeast Calgary elementary school is under investigation.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) was called to Grant MacEwan School just after 3 a.m. for reports of smoke coming from the roof of the building.

Firefighters used ladders to access the roof and found a small fire burning through a doorway.

According to the CFD, no one was in the school at the time of the fire.

