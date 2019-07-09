Fire extinguished at Grant MacEwan School in Falconridge

The cause of a fire that broke out at a northeast Calgary elementary school is under investigation.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) was called to Grant MacEwan School just after 3 a.m. for reports of smoke coming from the roof of the building.

Firefighters used ladders to access the roof and found a small fire burning through a doorway.

According to the CFD, no one was in the school at the time of the fire.