Fire extinguished at Grant MacEwan School in Falconridge
The cause of a fire that broke out at a northeast Calgary elementary school is under investigation.
The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) was called to Grant MacEwan School just after 3 a.m. for reports of smoke coming from the roof of the building.
Firefighters used ladders to access the roof and found a small fire burning through a doorway.
According to the CFD, no one was in the school at the time of the fire.
