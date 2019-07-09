Winnipeg philanthropist Paul Albrechtsen, founder of Paul’s Hauling, dies

One of Winnipeg’s biggest philanthropists – Paul Albrechtsen – has died.

He passed away Sunday.

In a statement, the chair of the HSC Foundation board, Tina Jones, says Albrechtsen’s impact will be felt for generations.

In the past 25 years, he had contributed $13.4 million to the HSC Foundation.

He also donated money to the St. Boniface Hospital.

In the 1950s, Albrechtsen founded the trucking company Paul’s Hauling.

In the past few years he was awarded the Order of Manitoba and the Order of Canada.

