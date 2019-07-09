Canada
July 9, 2019 8:07 am

Police searching for young man reported missing at Vaudreuil-Dorion lake

By Associate Producer  Global News

Sûreté du Québec officers block the entrance to La Carrière Lake at the corner of d'Avignon and Bordeaux streets in Vaudreuil-Dorion.

Phil Carpenter/Global News
A young man has gone missing in La Carrière Lake in Vaudreuil-Dorion after trying to cross the body of water.

According to TVA, the man and two others tried to swim across the lake at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

While two of the men successfully crossed the body of water, one man disappeared, the news outlet reported.

On Tuesday morning, Sûreté du Québec officers had blocked access to the lake.

Police say divers will be on site to search in the water for the missing man.

More to come.

