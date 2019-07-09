Police searching for young man reported missing at Vaudreuil-Dorion lake

A young man has gone missing in La Carrière Lake in Vaudreuil-Dorion after trying to cross the body of water.

According to TVA, the man and two others tried to swim across the lake at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

While two of the men successfully crossed the body of water, one man disappeared, the news outlet reported.

On Tuesday morning, Sûreté du Québec officers had blocked access to the lake.

Police say divers will be on site to search in the water for the missing man.

More to come.