July 8, 2019 5:04 pm

Ontario wants to expand midwives’ ability to prescribe medications

By Staff The Canadian Press

Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health and Long-Term Care, announces the Government of Ontario's plan for long-term health care system at Bridgepoint Active Healthcare in Toronto on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
TORONTO – Ontario wants to give midwives across the province the ability to prescribe more medications to their patients.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says consultations are underway to expand midwives’ scope of practice with the body that regulates the profession in Ontario.

Elliott has asked the College of Midwives of Ontario to amend its drug regulations by the end of year to help patients access the most up-to-date treatments.

Midwives in Ontario currently have to consult a physician if they want to prescribe some medications, such as certain narcotics.

Elliott has previously indicated the government wants to expand the scope of practice of a number of health care providers to make the system more efficient.

The province is also continuing a commitment by the previous Liberal government to spend $28 million this year to expand midwifery, with Elliott estimating the funding will give up to 3,400 more families access to the services.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

