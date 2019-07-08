35-year-old man charged in northeast London sexual assault probe: police

A 35-year-old man is facing a charge of sexual assault in connection to an investigation from late June where a woman reported being touched inappropriately by a man as she was walking her dog in northeast London, police said Monday.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on June 23 in the area of McNay and Victoria streets, police said.

READ MORE: London police release suspect information following alleged sexual assault

According to investigators, the woman told them she had been approached from behind by an unknown male, followed, and then sexually assaulted. Police said the woman did not sustain any physical injuries.

A 35-year-old man was taken into custody in connection to the case on Friday and charged, police said. He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).