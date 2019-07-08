Severe thunderstorms rolling through southern Manitoba

Most of southern Manitoba is under severe thunderstorm watches or warnings for Monday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Meteorologists are calling for strong gusting winds, possible nickel-sized hail and torrential rain.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Sara Hoffman told Global News the weather conditions are right for severe storms throughout the region.

“Our main concern with those thunderstorms is large hail, strong winds and localized heavy rainfall amounts,” she said.

“We cannot rule out the possibility of a possible tornado, too, for today.”

Hoffman said the thunderstorms will likely go into the evening and showers are expected to fill in after the storms move through the area.

Some peas size and slightly larger hail now in Domain #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/8rD1sdtjAo — Tim Strieder (@ICEMAN2087) July 8, 2019

At 2:03 pm CDT, storm SW of Winnipeg is Full blown supercell. Rotation within this storm appears to be strengthening. areas around Brunkild take cover! PASPC had updated the warning for this area. #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/aQHTIp57zh — P McCarthy (@wxdog) July 8, 2019

Strengthening storm southwest of #Winnipeg with large hail, damaging winds and torrential rain possible. Warnings popping up quickly across the southeastern portion of the province. #MBstorm https://t.co/7sb8RVZKQU — Tristan Field-Jones (@TristanFJ) July 8, 2019

Approaching the storm near Brunkild, base is looking pretty ragged. #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/wUQOUjov4W — Matt Desorcy (@lovestormsMB) July 8, 2019

