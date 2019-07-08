Severe thunderstorms rolling through southern Manitoba
Most of southern Manitoba is under severe thunderstorm watches or warnings for Monday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Meteorologists are calling for strong gusting winds, possible nickel-sized hail and torrential rain.
Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Sara Hoffman told Global News the weather conditions are right for severe storms throughout the region.
“Our main concern with those thunderstorms is large hail, strong winds and localized heavy rainfall amounts,” she said.
“We cannot rule out the possibility of a possible tornado, too, for today.”
Hoffman said the thunderstorms will likely go into the evening and showers are expected to fill in after the storms move through the area.
