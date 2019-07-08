Winnipeg man behind bars for allegedly assaulting police
A Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges after he allegedly became violent toward officers who were checking on his well-being.
Police said they went to a home on Guay Avenue to respond a report of people fighting, when they found a man lying on the front steps.
When officers checked to see if he was OK, police said he charged and punched one of them and tried to take the officer’s firearm.
He was taken into custody with the help of a taser, and taken to hospital where he later spit in an officer’s face.
Joely Wesley Sumner, 29, is in custody facing two counts of assaulting a peace officer, as well as charges for resisting a peace officer and disarming a peace officer.
