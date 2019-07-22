Those Old Radio Shows July 26-27
Friday, July 26:
Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 30, The Ambitious Hostess on the South Bridge Road; Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Wayward Money Matter
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Mad About Music
Hour 3: Ozzie & Harriet – The Mystic; The Black Museum – Auto Service Card
Hour 4: The Life of Riley – Rent Controversy; Bold Venture – Poison Darts and Voodoo
Saturday, July 27:
Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Customer; Rogues Gallery – Fake Will
Hour 2: Jack Benny – Road to Bali with Bob Hope; The Whistler – Lady on a Yacht
Hour 3: Hallmark Hall of Fame – Tom Mix; Have Gun Will Travel – Roped
Hour 4: Amos & Andy – The Butler Did It; Box 13 – The Great Torino
Hour 5: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Prelude to Felony; Theater Five – Melodrama
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.