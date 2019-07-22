Those Old Radio Shows July 26-27

Friday, July 26:

Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 30, The Ambitious Hostess on the South Bridge Road; Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Wayward Money Matter

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Mad About Music

Hour 3: Ozzie & Harriet – The Mystic; The Black Museum – Auto Service Card

Hour 4: The Life of Riley – Rent Controversy; Bold Venture – Poison Darts and Voodoo

Saturday, July 27:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Customer; Rogues Gallery – Fake Will

Hour 2: Jack Benny – Road to Bali with Bob Hope; The Whistler – Lady on a Yacht

Hour 3: Hallmark Hall of Fame – Tom Mix; Have Gun Will Travel – Roped

Hour 4: Amos & Andy – The Butler Did It; Box 13 – The Great Torino

Hour 5: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Prelude to Felony; Theater Five – Melodrama