Old Radio
July 22, 2019 2:00 pm

Those Old Radio Shows July 26-27

By Digital content coordinator  770 CHQR
A A

Friday, July 26:

Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 30, The Ambitious Hostess on the South Bridge Road; Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Wayward Money Matter
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Mad About Music
Hour 3: Ozzie & Harriet – The Mystic; The Black Museum – Auto Service Card
Hour 4: The Life of Riley – Rent Controversy; Bold Venture – Poison Darts and Voodoo

Saturday, July 27:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Customer; Rogues Gallery – Fake Will
Hour 2: Jack Benny – Road to Bali with Bob Hope; The Whistler – Lady on a Yacht
Hour 3: Hallmark Hall of Fame – Tom Mix; Have Gun Will Travel – Roped
Hour 4: Amos & Andy – The Butler Did It; Box 13 – The Great Torino
Hour 5: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Prelude to Felony; Theater Five – Melodrama

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Old Radio
old radio plays
Old Radio Shows
Old Time Radio
old time radio shows
radio plays
those old radio shows
vintage radio

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.