Valour FC players, mascots set to meet fans at zoo

Winnipeg’s professional soccer team will be meeting fans and having fun on Sunday at Assiniboine Park Zoo as part of the first-ever Valour FC Day.

The team is following in the footsteps of its CFL counterpart, as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers held a similar event July 7.

The event, which takes place in the Journey to Churchill area, runs from 1-3 p.m. and will include ‘adventure lists’ for fans to complete, as well as a chance to meet players, mascots, practice their soccer skills, and more.

Visitors will also have a chance to win a set of four tickets to a Valour FC game.

