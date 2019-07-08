Sports
July 8, 2019 12:24 pm

Valour FC players, mascots set to meet fans at zoo

By Online Journalist  Global News

Vic the Lion strikes a pose. The Valour FC mascot will be at the Assiniboine Park Zoo Sunday along with players.

Michael Draven/Global News
Winnipeg’s professional soccer team will be meeting fans and having fun on Sunday at Assiniboine Park Zoo as part of the first-ever Valour FC Day.

The team is following in the footsteps of its CFL counterpart, as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers held a similar event July 7.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers spend the day at Assiniboine Park Zoo

The event, which takes place in the Journey to Churchill area, runs from 1-3 p.m. and will include ‘adventure lists’ for fans to complete, as well as a chance to meet players, mascots, practice their soccer skills, and more.

Visitors will also have a chance to win a set of four tickets to a Valour FC game.

WATCH: Deep local history will resonate with fans, says Valour FC coach

 

