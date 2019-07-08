Canada
July 8, 2019
Updated: July 8, 2019 11:01 am

No injuries reported in detached garage fire in Peterborough’s south end

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Damage is pegged at $60,000 following a fire at a detached garage on Brioux Avenue in Peterborough's south end.

No one was injured after a fire broke out in a detached garage at a south-end home in Peterborough early Monday morning.

Peterborough Fire Services were called to a Brioux Avenue residence around 12:05 a.m. where they were met with thick, heavy smoke billowing from the garage.

Acting platoon chief Lloyd Dozois says crews attacked the fire and quickly got the blaze under control.

He said a neighbour reported the fire after smelling smoke in the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The damage caused by the blaze is pegged at $60,000.

