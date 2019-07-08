No injuries reported in detached garage fire in Peterborough’s south end
No one was injured after a fire broke out in a detached garage at a south-end home in Peterborough early Monday morning.
Peterborough Fire Services were called to a Brioux Avenue residence around 12:05 a.m. where they were met with thick, heavy smoke billowing from the garage.
Acting platoon chief Lloyd Dozois says crews attacked the fire and quickly got the blaze under control.
He said a neighbour reported the fire after smelling smoke in the area.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The damage caused by the blaze is pegged at $60,000.
