About 2,400 homes and businesses were without power in St. James Monday morning.

Manitoba Hydro reported there were 2,418 customers without power in two sections of St. James in between Portage Avenue and Ness Avenue.

Power was restored by 8:45 a.m.

Some traffic lights were affected by the outage.

TRAFFIC ALERT:

HYDRO OUTAGE

NESS & SHARP to FERRY

PORTAGE & WOODLAWN

PORTAGE & RUTLAND

Lights are out. Treat intersections as 4 way stops.#traffic #Winnipeg #WpgTMC pic.twitter.com/1aKGDKr7vx — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) July 8, 2019