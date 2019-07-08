Surrey RCMP investigating woman’s sudden death
Surrey RCMP are investigating a sudden death over the weekend.
The body of a middle-aged female was discovered at a residence in the area of 60th Avenue and King George Sunday morning.
Officers say the death has not been deemed suspicious, but the case is still under investigation to rule that out.
The case has been handed over to the Serious Crimes Unit and Coroners Service.
