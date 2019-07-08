At least 2 people in hospital after single-vehicle rollover in Kawartha Lakes

Haliburton Highlands OPP say at least two people are in hospital following a single-vehicle rollover on Centreline Road just South of St. Luke’s Road in Kawartha Lakes on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 2 p.m. after a pickup truck reportedly left the roadway and landed on its roof in a nearby ditch, taking out several trees and bushes in its path, according to police.

READ MORE: Peterborough motorcyclist charged with impaired driving following crash

OPP say the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are currently investigating the incident.