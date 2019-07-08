Traffic
July 8, 2019 8:28 am
Updated: July 8, 2019 8:29 am

At least 2 people in hospital after single-vehicle rollover in Kawartha Lakes

Two people were sent to hospital after a rollover on Sunday afternoon on Centreline Road.

Haliburton Highlands OPP say at least two people are in hospital following a single-vehicle rollover on Centreline Road just South of St. Luke’s Road in Kawartha Lakes on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 2 p.m. after a pickup truck reportedly left the roadway and landed on its roof in a nearby ditch, taking out several trees and bushes in its path, according to police.

OPP say the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are currently investigating the incident.

